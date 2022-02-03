Harry Sinclair (1876-1956)
Paul Krugman, the famed historian and economist, designated the period between the end of the Civil War and the Great Depression as the “Long Gilded Age” wherein “Robber Barons” amassed their great fortunes in railroads, steel and oil.
Harry Sinclair was one of the last of these individuals.
His Sinclair Refining Company owned many associated Sinclair properties, one of which was Sinclair Pipeline Company.
Only once did his financial manipulations land Sinclair in legal trouble.
Convicted of jury tampering in the trial of Albert Fall, Warren Harding’s Secretary of the Interior, as a result of the Teapot Dome scandal, Harry served a six-month jail sentence.
Fall had conducted an illegal scheme to sell the various oil companies the reserve supply for the Navy stored in the Teapot Dome in Wyoming.
There was no open bidding and Fall went to prison.
After that, Sinclair set out to be major player in the U.S. oil industry, and he had great success as soon his service stations were established nationwide.
His companies found the oil, removed it, transported it, refined it and sold it to the public.
Vestiges of his oil empire remain today under the brand name ARCO (and others including Sinclair). When Sinclair died in 1956, he was one of the richest men in the U.S. and a true oil corporate pioneer.
But Sinclair was not all bad as his actions at the start of WWII soon showed.
The U-Boat Menace and the First Products Pipeline
Note: Although most histories of the period do not even mention Sinclair’s products pipeline across Pennsylvania but instead recount the lines built later in the war that brought refined products directly from the the Gulf Coast refineries to the Mid-Atlantic states as the first such products pipelines, they are not correct. I have found only one book about the U-boat menace and Sinclair’s response that got it right!
Eighty years ago at the start of the war for the U.S. in very early 1942, the oil companies thought that it could be ‘business as usual”.
They would load small tankers with product (gasoline, diesel, aviation high-octane fuel, etc.) at their Gulf Coast refineries and ship it around Florida to East Coast terminals where it would be loaded on to large ocean-going vessels for shipment to England, but the German U-boats found easy pickings in the Gulf of Mexico where they sank the small tankers by the score.
Something had to be done. Sinclair had a radical idea: He would load barges with fuel and use the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers to bring the products to a spot on the Ohio just opposite Pittsburgh. He would then construct a pipeline across Pennsylvania into New Jersey to the loading terminals for the large tankers.
There was just one problem: no one had ever built and operated a pipeline carrying refined fuels; it had always been crude oil. Most thought a products pipeline was way too dangerous.
Sinclair’s idea, however, worked like a charm. Although there were some small problems, the line was in full operation by the summer of 1942. The pipeline was performing just as Sinclair had envisioned. The U-boat menace was lessened if not eliminated. By then, the large ocean going tankers, traveling in convoys escorted by both the U.S. Navy and the British Royal Navy, were delivering the much needed fuel to air bases throughout the British Isles. Thus the American B-17s and the British Lancasters could blast the Third Reich anywhere in Europe within range. The barges and the pipeline would operate continuously throughout the remainder of the war.
My Father
Harry Sinclair had purchased the Warren, Pennsylvania refinery where my father, Milton (“Bill”) Bailey, worked as a shift-supervisor in 1939. About a year later, he decided that it was no longer profitable, so, with little warning, Sinclair closed it. My father was laid off with little opportunity to find work in Warren. He briefly considered rejoining the U.S. Army as the government was paying a bonus to former officers and NCO’s (my dad had been a sergeant in 1931) but my mother wouldn’t hear of it. WWII was raging in Europe and she feared that it was just too dangerous. So, unlike any Bailey before them, my parents left Warren looking for work. They first tried Texas but most oil jobs there were on drilling rigs and my father had no experience in that part of the oil industry. Sometimes ( I was three years old then) we lived in our 1937 Plymouth between pickup jobs.
But, finally, my dad caught a break. On of his friends from the refinery wrote to say that Sinclair was hiring again for a new pipeline project in Pennsylvania and that it would be a very good idea to come to the capital in Harrisburg for a job interview.
So, with no actual offer, my parents and I set off to Harrisburg where my father was hired on as a “pipeliner”, the lowest job classification. It was the start of a 24-year career.
Note: Often modern historians write that the Great Depression was over by 1940. They are wrong! It ended with the US entry into WWII in December 1941.
We lived for a year, starting in March, 1942, in the Pennsylvania Amish Country.
(The Amish are a very conservative Christian sect that mostly reject anything modern).
Bill Bailey advanced rapidly and by early 1943 was a shift supervisor. Based upon his performance, he was transferred to the western terminal on the Ohio River in 1943.
He was first put in charge of the barge operations on the Ohio river. (After that experience, he never wanted to be around any rivers, lakes, creeks, etc. for the rest of his life). By early 1945, he was in charge of all Ohio operations. He would keep that job until early 1947.
Harry Sinclair, who my dad met several times, decided to expand his products pipelines after the war. He laid out two routes in Texas starting from his refineries in Corpus Christi and Houston.
At Sinclair’s personal direction, my father was placed in charge of the construction and operation of the one originating in Corpus.
When he showed us the survey stakes in Luling, Texas, near San Antonio, where his headquarters would be, there was nothing there. Our stint in Luling lasted three years and It was with great joy when I learned that he had been placed in charge of all of Sinclair’s products pipelines in Texas in October 1950.
His new headquarters would be in Arlington, then a small town between Dallas and Fort Worth. Later on, he would be the deputy director of all Sinclair’s lines, crude as well as products, west of the Mississippi River.
Unfortunately, my dad’s health began to fail in the late 1950s and he had to cut back his career.
Sinclair allowed him to retain his seniority and he officially retired at age 62 in 1966. He never really recovered and died of cancer on Thanksgiving Day in 1974. He was only 70.
I still miss our conversations on history, politics, baseball and other current topics.
Sometimes, even after almost fifty years, I start to pick up the phone to call.
