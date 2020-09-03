The holiday of Rosh Hashanah actually begins at sundown, as all Jewish holidays do, on Sept. 18, and ushers in the High Holidays or “Days of Awe,” the first ten days of the new year, 5781.
The start of the Jewish High Holidays are special days of repentance and atonement.
All over the world, Jews congregate in temples and synagogues to reflect upon their actions during the past year and to ask God’s forgiveness for their misdeeds.
This reflection ends on the tenth day, Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Hebrew calendar. This year, it begins at sundown, Sept. 27, and continues until sundown on Sept. 28.
According to Jewish doctrine, that’s the day God closes the Book of Life, and one’s fate is sealed for the year.
