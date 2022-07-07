Happy Cookers wine tasting

Happy Cookers vice president Mary Miller, former president Pat Pinz, Masia Winery representatives Nicole Gallaher and Ben Guerrero enjoy a wine tasting.

Happy Cookers welcomed Nicole Gallaher, operations manager of Temecula’s Masia Winery, to the club’s June meeting. Gallaher, along with Ben Guerrero, the winery’s lead sales associate and tour guide, described the history of the Spanish-style boutique winery and offered membership in its wine club.

They presented four delicious wines for tasting: NV Brut, 2021 Albariño, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2020 Petit Sirah Rose.

Charcuterie at the wine tasting

Charcuterie at the Happy Cookers wine tasting.

While club members enjoyed charcuteries that included cheese balls, a bean spread, breads, cold cuts, cheese and crackers, and olives and grapes, wine samples were poured to each participant by Georgeanne Shuey, LaNelle Neet, Ellie Fawcett and Carole Robinson.

The July meeting of Happy Cookers will be on Friday, July 29, featuring a barbecue. The club meets at 11 a.m. in the SCH on the fourth Friday of each month, and new members are accepted anytime. Come to a meeting and check check the club out. For membership information, contact Barbara Ellness at Barbed1951@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

The time has come for the Pacific States of America

The time has come for the Pacific States of America

At least two decades in the past, a group of political scientists described the seven nations that make up the fifty states of the United States. Even then, they projected the eventual dissolution of the current union. The situation has changed for the worst since then with almost complete f…

Proud Sun Lakers on parade for Fourth of July

Proud Sun Lakers on parade for Fourth of July

The annual Sun Lakes Independence Day parade and festivities usually generate a large turnout and this year was no exception. The theme of the 2022 parade was “America – Red, White and Blue” and the entrants decked their carts out in record splendor.

Happy Cookers wine tasting

Happy Cookers wine tasting

Happy Cookers welcomed Nicole Gallaher, operations manager of Temecula’s Masia Winery, to the club’s June meeting. Gallaher, along with Ben Guerrero, the winery’s lead sales associate and tour guide, described the history of the Spanish-style boutique winery and offered membership in its wine club.

International Dancers to present ‘Dance – The Language of Love’

International Dancers to present ‘Dance – The Language of Love’

The International Dancers of Sun Lakes will present the 2022 production titled “Dance – The Language of Love” and International Costume Parade on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. The performance on Aug. 6 is at 6 p.m. and the matinee on Aug. 7 is at 3 p.m…

First aid training for Sun Lakes

First aid training for Sun Lakes

In an emergency situation, would you want to know how to help someone who is injured, bleeding, in shock, choking or has a broken bone? We never know when we will be faced with an emergency: You may need to help a member of your family, a neighbor or friend. To do this, you need to be prepar…

A lonely road

A lonely road

The road is lonely one, a relic from pre-interstate days. It leads almost straight north from San Antonio through the heart of the Texas hill country. It passes through a few small towns and one larger one, Wichita Falls. And then the route finally exits the state, crossing the Red River int…