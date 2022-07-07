Happy Cookers wine tasting

Happy Cookers welcomed Nicole Gallaher, operations manager of Temecula’s Masia Winery, to the club’s June meeting. Gallaher, along with Ben Guerrero, the winery’s lead sales associate and tour guide, described the history of the Spanish-style boutique winery and offered membership in its wine club.
They presented four delicious wines for tasting: NV Brut, 2021 Albariño, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2020 Petit Sirah Rose.
While club members enjoyed charcuteries that included cheese balls, a bean spread, breads, cold cuts, cheese and crackers, and olives and grapes, wine samples were poured to each participant by Georgeanne Shuey, LaNelle Neet, Ellie Fawcett and Carole Robinson.
The July meeting of Happy Cookers will be on Friday, July 29, featuring a barbecue. The club meets at 11 a.m. in the SCH on the fourth Friday of each month, and new members are accepted anytime. Come to a meeting and check check the club out. For membership information, contact Barbara Ellness at Barbed1951@aol.com.
