Four weary judges from Happy Cookers spent about three hours traversing every street in Sun Lakes last weekend.
They were on the lookout for front yards with gay, colorful Halloween decorations that included at least one scarecrow.
About 100 homes, out of more than 3000 in the community, were decked out with Halloween doodads that ranged from cute to downright ghoulish.
About 80 front yards with scarecrows qualified as entries in the First Annual Happy Cookers Scarecrow Contest.
About 400 homemade cookies in gaily wrapped baskets were awarded to ten winners on Halloween. The winners were as follows (be sure to see them):
1) Grand Prize — Mary Anderson, 6078 Pebble Beach
2) Creative Photo Booth — Sandy and Doug Swenson, 5394 Trevino
3) Ghoulish — Donna Ferreira and Bess Ruano, 1539 Fairway Oaks
4) Twins — Sylvia and granddaughter Lauren Vega, 5735 Riviera
5) Covid Awareness — Bill and Gale Binder, 1058 Bay Hill
6) Scarecrow Bash — Carl and Shelly Braatz, 6042 Lake Buena Vista
7) Looking for the Dog Park — Kathleen Hampton, 900 Oakland Hills
8) Sweetie Pies — John and Mary Johnston, 1549 Crystal Downs
9) Chivalrous — Steve and Jill, 4853 Nairn
10)Honorable Mention — Lillian Johnson, 5428 Pinehurst
Cookies were baked by Sandy and Doug Swenson, Sally Dunn, Judilee Garth, Connie and Lauren Cutner, Wendy Ditchfield, Pam Glatt, Kathleen Hampton, Ginger Kahler, and Raelene Kretchman.
Organizers, wrappers, idea people were Evon Montague, Charlene Fink, Duane Fink, and Judie lee Garth. Judges were Wendy Ditchfield, Pat Pinz, Margaret Mercado, and Linda Vieira.
Charlene Fink shared the idea of a scarecrow competition with me from her observations of activities around the country.
Wow, did it ever take off from there. What a talented group we have.
Judges, support and organizers: Pat Pintz, Wendy Ditchfield, Margaret Mercado!
My golf cart was loaded with over 400 cookies in beautiful baskets. The prize winners were thrilled.
It kind of felt like Reader’s digest.
Take care and I am going to sleep for days.
Big kudos go to Wendy Ditchfield for all the hard work she put into this contest!
