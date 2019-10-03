At the September meeting of Happy Cookers, Vice-President Wendy Ditchfield presented an educational program to club members and guests about emergency preparedness.
Ditchfield, a member of CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), displayed “go bags” full of supplies that she described in detail.
She explained what a go bag should include, and shared dozens of food items that residents can store for emergencies.
A highlight of the program was “cooking in emergencies,” and included many ways to use canned or sealed foods to create delicious meals outdoors, without electricity.
Included in the presentation were suggestions for items that could even make “camping out” in an emergency much more comfortable than expected.
Ditchfield shared brochures for members in case they wanted to purchase any items that she displayed.
She also informed the audience that individuals are allowed by insurance companies to get a separate week’s worth of medications to keep for emergencies.
Happy Cookers meets at 11 a.m. in the SCH on the 4th Friday of each month, and new members are accepted anytime.
The next meeting on Oct. 25 will highlight sweets for Halloween.
Come to a meeting and check us out.
For membership information, contact Carolyn Wright at (951) 797-3568; for event information, contact Wendy Ditchfield at (951) 845-5553 or email her at wditchfi@yahoo.com.
