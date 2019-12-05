It was another delicious day in the neighborhood as Happy Cookers presented an array of fabulous holiday foods at their November meeting.
Members were asked to bring the “food that identifies you” for friends to taste.
The wonderful foods that were brought to share included: a Thanksgiving cookie by Eileen Fikse, pistachio pudding salad by Carolyn Wright, spinach dip by Pam Mikkelsen, jello salad by Gail Crandall, pumpkin pie by Pat Coie, pineapple upside down cupcakes by Sally Dunn, pumpkin pie by Doug Deans, cranberry sauce by Mary Chepovsky, brownies by Wendy Ditchfield, macaroni and cheese by Ginny DeBry, vegetables with cheese sauce by Renée Haldiman, cornbread dressing and nutty sweet potatoes by Pam Biehler, crockpot corn by Connie Rienecker, and lasagne by Melinda Jones.
President Jean Dodson installed two newly elected officers: Secretary Melinda Jones and Treasurer Jeannie Lloyd.
President Pat Pinz will be installed next month, and Vice President Wendy Ditchfield has already been installed.
Ditchfield gave an interesting description of the real foods at the first Thanksgiving: turkey, duck, homing pigeons, eel, fish, shellfish corn pudding, squash, spinach, and pumpkin.
She led guests in a lovely Irish blessing, and played a song of Thanksgiving by Johnny Cash.
Then a microphone was passed around, and members told what they were thankful for.
Happy Cookers’ December meeting will be a Christmas party in the MCH ballroom at 5 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Contact Pam Mikkelsen at (951) 797-3080 for more information.
The Club regularly meets at 11 a.m. in the SCH on the fourth Friday of each month, and new members are accepted anytime.
Come to a meeting and check us out!
For membership information, contact Carolyn Wright at 951-797-3568; for event information, contact Wendy Ditchfield at 951-845-5553 or wditchfi@yahoo.com.
