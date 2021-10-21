Happy Cookers enjoy cold soups

Happy Cookers and their spectacular soups; (left to right) Ginny DeBry, Wendy Ditchfield, and Program Director Mary Miller.

 Linda Vieira

A fun-filled gathering of the Happy Cookers presented delicious cold soups at the club’s September meeting. New Program Director Mary Miller demonstrated how to create a yummy Spanish Gazpacho, a cold soup made of raw, blended vegetables. Wendy Ditchfield presented a delicious Hungarian cold peach soup, which included a Josh Wine Pinot Grigio and peach brandy.

Ginny DeBry presented a rich, cold strawberry soup, which was incredibly appetizing. As usual, a small cup of each soup was available for members to enjoy.

Happy Cookers’ next meeting on Friday, Oct. 22 will feature everything pumpkin. Members will bring their own pumpkins and carving tools, and the seeds will be salted, baked, and shared.

Members are also encouraged to bring to share anything they make with pumpkin filling, such as breads, cakes, pies, and — yes — even soup.

During the entire month of October, residents are encouraged to put decorated scarecrows in their front lawns for people to view as they drive-by. Because of the success of this month-long event last year, Happy Cookers hopes to make this 2nd Annual Scarecrow Festival an annual community happening.

Happy Cookers meets at 11 a.m. in the SCH on the fourth Friday of each month. New members are accepted anytime. Come to a meeting and check us out! For membership information, contact Barbara Ellness at Barbed1951@aol.com.

