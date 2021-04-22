At a recent Happy Cookers Board Meeting, Club President Pat Pinz presented Wendy Ditchfield with a special monogrammed chef’s coat.
Wendy has been producing and presenting her highly successful monthly series, “Let’s Get Cooking With Wendy Ditchfield,” on Channel 97 for many months.
(These programs can also be accessed on You Tube.)
The HC Board was delighted to meet again after a long absence due to the pandemic.
Present at the meeting were President Pat Pinz, VP Wendy Ditchfield, Secretary Melinda Jones, Treasurer Jeannie Lloyd, Membership Chair Barbara Elness, Historian Ginny De Bry, Communications/Scholarship Chair Davena Jones, Historian Pam Glatt, Publicity Chair Georgeanne Shuey, and Sunshine Chair Carol Robinson.
The club is planning to reconvene its meetings and activities with a fabulous picnic in July, and a Christmas party in December.
As our community opens up again, more activities will be added.
