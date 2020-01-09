A delightful evening of food and entertainment was celebrated last month by members and guests of the Happy Cookers.
Besides a delicious meal served in the MCH ballroom, there were many high spots during the evening.
First and foremost was the presentation of toys from members of the club to CalFire, including gifts for children ages 6 months to 17 years, including a bicycle.
The gifts were earmarked for underprivileged children in the Pass area, as determined by the Banning and Beaumont School Districts.
After dinner, members of Folklorico from the International Dancers of Sun Lakes entertained participants.
Dancers included Patricia Juarez, Diane Avina, Merle Nazareth, Sarah Thornberry, and Lourdes Lena.
Still later, members of Mariachi Fiesta Internacional roamed from table to table, playing requested selections on accordion, trumpet, and three different sized guitars.
It was interesting to note that the leader of the group Alex Diaz, is the District Bilingual Translator/Interpreter of the Lake Elsinore Unified School District.
Happy Cookers meet at 11 a.m. in the SCH on the 4th Friday of each month, and new members are accepted at any time.
Come to a meeting and check us out.
For membership information, contact Carolyn Wright at 951-797-3568; for event information, contact Wendy Ditchfield at 951-845-5553 or wditchfi@yahoo.com.
