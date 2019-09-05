With a fabulous display of wonderful summer recipes, members of Happy Cookers sampled more than a dozen delicious meal ideas at their monthly meeting in September.
Vice-President Wendy Ditchfield, aided by members Barbara Semic and Evon Montague, demonstrated a fabulous centerpiece of fruits, vegetables, cheeses, crackers, crisps, and dips. She also shared the making of simple syrups to add to lemonade and other fruit drinks.
Volunteers who brought samples for the membership to share were: Betty Beidelman--small sandwiches of chicken breast, pecans, and raisins; Chantal Cedillo--cold zucchini soup and vichyssoise; Ramona Lott--a cilantro, lime, and corn salad; Pat Coie--a cucumber salad; Ginny DeBry--a combination of avocado, grapefruit, and balsamic vinegar; Davena Jones--a salad of cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, garlic, and balsamic vinegar; Jean Dobson--a mixed fruit platter with a special dip; Jeannie Lloyd--a cream cheese dip; Lana Waller--a pesto pasta salad of mixed vegetables; Linda Callahan--an interesting ambrosia salad; Sally Dunn--a sweet and sour coleslaw; Bonnie Jensen--finger jello; Reneé Haldiman--asparagus, olives, capers, and tomatoes; and Pam Glatt--a 4-layered lemon pudding dessert.
Members ate heartily, and didn't even want to leave when the meeting was over.
Recipes were sent out to members, although many people quizzed the volunteers then and there. It was one of the most successful, enjoyable, and delicious Happy Cookers meetings.
Next month, on Sept. 27, volunteers will bring samples of dishes that can be cooked in an emergency situation, either outdoors or somewhere without a kitchen.
Happy Cookers meets at 11 a.m. in the SCH on the 4th Friday of each month, and new members are accepted anytime.
Come to a meeting and check us out!
For membership information, contact Carolyn Wright at 951-797-3568; for event information, contact Wendy Ditchfield at 951-845-5553 or wditchfi@yahoo.com.
