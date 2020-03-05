Happy Cookers presented a full program at its February meeting, including President Pat Pinz’s rendition of “Sweetheart Jeopardy,” a song by Desmond Ditchfield, and poems recited by Duane Fink, Susan Fitzpatrick, and guest Dr. Ian Dinmore from the University of Redlands, plus an array of delicious sweets for members to sample.
Providing everything from wine to homemade chocolates, cakes, and sweet puddings were Ginny DeBry, Ruth Bray, Jeannie Lloyd, Janet Anderson, Anna Kreps, Pam Glatt, Pat Coie, Ginger Kahler, Susan Clawson, Carol Robinson, Linda Powers, Gloria Peña and friend Susan Stevens.
After enjoying the feast of delectable sweets, members opened prepared goodies at each table and proceeded to decorate cookies with homemade icing, gummy treats, edible stickers, M and Ms, coconut shavings, and sprinkles.
In March, Happy Cookers will enjoy a presentation about pasta, given by Johnny Russo.
Happy Cookers meets at 11 a.m. in the South Clubhouse on the fourth Friday of each month, and new members are accepted anytime.
Come to a meeting and check us out!
For membership information, contact Carolyn Wright at (951) 797-3568; for event information contact Wendy Ditchfield at (951) 845-5553 or wditchfi@yahoo.com.
