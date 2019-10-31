Happy Cookers celebrate Halloween

A delightfully delicious hilarity emanated from the South Clubhouse last month as the Happy Cookers Club celebrated Halloween.
After voting in the new Board members, which will be installed in November, club members announced the winner of the costume contest, Pam Glatt, in a hilarious “lost puppy” costume.
Delectable goodies provided according to the ghoulish theme included ghost poop from Peg Monahan, organic wormy dirt from Renée Haldiman, chocolate hat cookies from Pat Sedlacek, merengue mice from Wendy Ditchfield, chocolate chip cookies with peanut butter from Maryann Kneass, and mummy sandwiches from Ginny De Bry.
It was a boo-tiful buffet.
