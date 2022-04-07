Happy Cookers Brunch

Brunch providers left to right: Sally Dunn, Ellie Fawcett, Annah Kreps, Joanne McDonald, Betty Ferber, Connie Reinecker, Barbara Semic, Elaine Kennedy, Ginny DeBry, Betty Beidelman, Pat Kinion, Linn Landers.

Happy Cookers enjoyed a special brunch at its meeting last week, featuring delicious foods prepared by select members. This was the lineup:

Ellie Fawcett—southwestern egg dish, Sally Dunn—vegetable train, Annah Kreps—blueberry cream cheese French toast, Joanne McDonald—blueberry muffins, Betty Ferber—egg casserole, Connie Reinecker—apple crisp, Barbara Semic—pumpkin upside down cake, Elaine Kennedy—sandwiches, Betty Beidelman—deviled eggs, Pat Kinion—French toast apple toffee, Linn Landers—scones, Ginny DeBry—Bavarian cream, and Charlene Fink—Russo’s cannolis.

Club President Raelene Kretchman announced the Club’s new fundraiser, “Nuts on the Run,” which specializes in all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free snacks. The events will be held in the MCH lobby on Friday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Happy Cookers meets at 11 a.m. in the SCH on the fourth Friday of each month, and new members are accepted anytime. The next meeting will be on April 22, featuring Wendy Ditchfield and Pat Pennington, who will speak about growing foods and seasonings in your own home gardens. For membership information, contact Barbara Ellness at Barbed1951@aol.com.

