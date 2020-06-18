Happy Birthday Duane Fink

Duane Fink celebrated his 80th birthday last weekend with family members who came to Sun Lakes from Colorado and Roseville and Newport Beach in California.

Duane enjoyed a special cake, which held a delicious copy of his first car, a 1950 Chevy, with his wife Charlene; daughter Karen McKinney, granddaughters Morgan and Shae; daughter Colleen Masterson, son-in-law Sean and grandsons Finnegan and Ethan Davidson; and son Todd Fink and his wife Amy.

Duane was an Air Force veteran, and worked for IBM for 30 years before retiring.

The Finks moved to Sun Lakes from Orange County, and have lived here for 15 years.

They are very active in many Sun Lakes clubs and groups.

