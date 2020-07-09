Marvin Haas, a former writer for Sun Lakes Life, celebrated his 95th birthday on July 7.
Haas wrote the long-running column “Tongue in Cheek (and foot in mouth)” for the bi-weekly paper. Happy Birthday Marvin!
Marvin Haas, a former writer for Sun Lakes Life, celebrated his 95th birthday on July 7.
Haas wrote the long-running column “Tongue in Cheek (and foot in mouth)” for the bi-weekly paper. Happy Birthday Marvin!
Ann Oliver and Nancy Troyer have been meeting up for years to enjoy each other’s company and to reap the benefits of walking.
In 1892, Lewis Bradbury, a mining millionaire who had made his fortune out in the deserts of Arizona and New Mexico, decided that he would leave his adopted hometown of Los Angeles something permanent to mark his passing. He chose to have a building designed and built in downtown L.A. that w…
Jon Reese received a big surprise on Wednesday afternoon, July 1, when 14 carts with many of his Sun Lakes friends arrived for a drive-by to celebrate his 78th birthday.
Approaching Pat and Dennise Pennington’s home, one is impressed by the two loaded plum trees and lots of flowers gracing the front/side lawn.
Marvin Haas, a former writer for Sun Lakes Life, celebrated his 95th birthday on July 7.
Rich Morales, the District 7 Delegate put out a call to the Sun Lakes Rock Fairies to participate in painting rocks for the frontline medical staff at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and, oh boy, did those fairies come through.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.