The South Clubhouse bubbled over with great food and enthusiastic revelers last weekend, when friends and family came together to celebrate Jan Rogers-Stapel’s 90th birthday.
Jan and first husband Peter Rogers came to Sun Lakes from Redlands in 1990. After Peter’s death in 2002, Jan met and married Larry Stapel, who passed away in 2010. Her combined family (natural and step) consists of 8 children,13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, most of whom attended the party.
Through the years, Jan has been famous for her beautiful soprano voice. She’s been a member of the Chorale of Sun Lakes almost since its inception, a featured soloist in the Follies, and a member of the Notables, singing her way around clubs and groups throughout the community.
Celebrating Jan’s 90 years, daughter Kim presented a slide show of photographs of Jan’s life that drew “oohs” and “ahhs” from the crowd. A variety of delicious food was available for the guests, while Nancy Ford provided background music, and the entertainment included Pizzaz (Sandy Haines, Susan Fitzpatrick, and Nancy Ford), Fusion (Sandy Haines, Susan Fitzpatrick, Nancy Ford, and Bruce Dills), and more than a dozen past and present members of the Notables.
A wonderful time was had by all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.