On July 26, 1970 Tom and Linda were married in Covina.
Because of COVID-19, we were unable to celebrate their "Surprise" 50th anniversary where 60 people (family and friends) were invited.
Entertainment by Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers, Jeann Svarvar's Tappers, Singers George Muldrun and Gaylord Spence were to perform.
Of course, lunch at the South ClubHouse was to be ordered and served by Thomas' Catering.
Thinking that the day would pass and dinner at home would be the only remembrance of such a special day, Gary and Olga Marquette (Linda's brother and Olga, sister-in-law) decided to make it more memorable.
They decided to compile a 50th Anniversary photo album with photos of all who were invited.
Gary and Olga contacted family and friends in Northern California, Oklahoma, Los Angeles, Orange County and neighbors in Sun Lakes asking for a photo of them to be placed in the album.
They all responded by sending their photos, along with cards and gift cards, too!
What a surprise it was for Tom and Linda to open their 50th Anniversary photo album full of photos of family and friends.
Some not seen in many years.
"Thank You" to our great neighbors here in Sun Lakes.
You all made their day very special, and indeed very memorable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.