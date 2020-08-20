On July 26, 1970 Tom and Linda were married in Covina.

Because of COVID-19, we were unable to celebrate their "Surprise" 50th anniversary where 60 people (family and friends) were invited.

Entertainment by Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers, Jeann Svarvar's Tappers, Singers George Muldrun and Gaylord Spence were to perform.

Of course, lunch at the South ClubHouse was to be ordered and served by Thomas' Catering.

Thinking that the day would pass and dinner at home would be the only remembrance of such a special day, Gary and Olga Marquette (Linda's brother and Olga, sister-in-law) decided to make it more memorable.

They decided to compile a 50th Anniversary photo album with photos of all who were invited.

Gary and Olga contacted family and friends in Northern California, Oklahoma, Los Angeles, Orange County and neighbors in Sun Lakes asking for a photo of them to be placed in the album.

They all responded by sending their photos, along with cards and gift cards, too!

What a surprise it was for Tom and Linda to open their 50th Anniversary photo album full of photos of family and friends.

Some not seen in many years.

"Thank You" to our great neighbors here in Sun Lakes.

You all made their day very special, and indeed very memorable.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+2
A fond farewell

A fond farewell

Members of the International Dancers and the Pink Ukuladies and Gents surprised Lily Fedotowsky on Aug. 17 with a golf cart drive-by at her home on East Lake Court to bid her farewell.

+3
Lake Powell

Lake Powell

This time of year always brings back fond memories of the time we spent each summer since 1987 house boating, waterskiing, exploring and fishing at Lake Powell.

A very happy cooker

A very happy cooker

Evon Montague has lived in Sun Lakes for 17 years, and served as Historian for The Happy Cookers Club for the last 5 years.

+3
Vertical gardening pops up in Sun Lakes

Vertical gardening pops up in Sun Lakes

Compact, vertical tower gardens are popping up on patios large and small everywhere these days. Sun Laker Ann Oliver has one, and Ernest and Gwen Cotton have two, providing fresh, organic produce almost all year long.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.