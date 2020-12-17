On Feb. 9, just before the COVID-19 shut down, Bud and Carole Elliott celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
The Elliott’s have three beautiful daughters, Beth, Brandi (Bob), Teri (Ben) and are very proud of their three wonderful grandsons, Jake, Zack and Parker. Bud enjoys playing golf most days, when it’s not too hot or cold and Billiards pre-COVID-19, when he’s not escorting neighbors to and from the airports with his Luxury Van & Driver Co.
Carole enjoys spending time with the many friends she’s made at Sun Lakes Country Club over the past six years and is still working.
She has paired her office down to just herself, her assistant and attorney partner. She is the founder and owner of Unique Marketing Concepts, working almost exclusively with clients they have kept for almost 40 years.
The Elliott’s love living at Sun Lakes Country Club and are looking forward to our re-opening so to continue enjoying our communities many amenities and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.