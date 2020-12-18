Hanukkah 2020

The first recorded battle for religious freedom occurred more than 2000 years ago in the Holy Land of Israel.
In about 165 BCE, Syrians invaded and occupied Judea, the homeland of the Jews.
Under the Syrians cruel authority, the Jews were not allowed to hold their own religious rituals.
They were forced to worship the Syrian king as their God.
As written in the Old Testament, the Jewish people rejected all such efforts to convert them, and Syrian soldiers defiled and ruined the holy Temple in Jerusalem, using it to stable their animals.
Led by Judas Maccabaeus, the Jewish people fought against the Syrians and defeated them after three years of fierce resistance.
After the fighting was over, the Maccabees worked hard to reclaim the holy Temple.
For the rededication ceremony to purify the Temple, they lit a candle in a golden lamp with a small flask of oil that they found.
Miraculously, the candle remained lit for eight days and nights.
To commemorate this miracle, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah was instituted.
At the heart of this Festival of Lights is a nightly menorah lighting: a single candle on the first night, two on the second, and so on, until the eighth night of Hanukkah, when all eight lights are burning.
This year, Hanukkah began at sunset on Dec. 10, and ended on Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.