The Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club had scheduled their Member/Guest tournament this year as a Halloween event.
However, like most plans in 2020, it had to be “reinvented” since no outside players were allowed to participate. Thanks to the creativity of Marcy Tierney and Beverly Simmons who chaired the event, the club instead held a Member/GHOST tournament on October 29 and had a frightfully good time.
It started with a beautiful fall morning and a costume contest on the driving range.
The participants really got into the spirit of the day, and everyone remembered to wear masks and observe social distancing. The winners were: Funniest, Mitzi Taniguchi; Scariest, Judy Jones; Best Overall to Joanne Dixon and Donna Schein.
The tournament itself was a three person scramble with several tricks and lots of treats throughout. On hole 2 the tee box was 50 yards from the green and players had to putt from the tee with their driver. On 16 they putted rubber balls into an oversized cup. There was a closest drive to the line on hole 4, and on number 10 if anyone landed inside the circle with their approach shot to the green, the whole team won money.
Volunteers in costumes handed out candy to players on several of the tee boxes and at the crossroads there was a “goodie” station with snacks and adult beverages.
After the round, players were invited to a “drive through” lunch table outside the Sandwedge where they picked up pre-wrapped sandwiches, a bag of chips, and a Halloween cupcake. The ladies dispersed and ate lunch in their carts, socially distanced from their team mates.
Congratulations to Brenda Day who won $42 for Closest to The Line. Her ball actually came to a stop directly on the string!
For the Circle Hole, five teams won, and each member received $10.
They were: Marsha Midgett, Georgeanne Shuey, Joan Glenn, Judy Jones, Linda Otten, Mitzi Taniguchi, Joyce Close, Annette Tringham, Bea Mercado, Miyako Fletcher, Pat Costantino, Leora Pursel, Sharon Kealy, Marilyn Knowles, and Joanne Williams.
Thank you to those volunteers who helped make the day so much fun: Rita Laundreaux, Russie Friese, Cindy Cross, Nancy Murray, Patsy Green, Sandy Cooper, John Jones, Dee Reese, George Moyer, Deanne Smith, Jim Robison, Robin and Brandon Nemire, Sandy Alexanian, Ellie Allred, Jean Bowman, Marilyn Knowles, and Marsha Midgett.
The tournament generously paid out five teams, with first place going to Pat Costantino, Bea Mercado and Leora Pursel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.