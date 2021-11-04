H.E.L.P. Inc., (Hope, Empathy, Love and Prayer) is a non-profit organization located in Banning dedicated to assisting low income families and the homeless in the San Gorgonio Pass Area.
The food pantry provides a shopping basket of supplemental USDA food to qualifying families once a month and weekly food bags to those who are homeless and are registered with the organization.
A thrift store is co-located with the food pantry and provides operational income in support of the pantry.
H.E.L.P. is announcing the following information for the distribution of holiday turkeys and chickens to qualifying families: Turkeys will be distributed at H.E.L.P. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to qualifying families of four or more only.
Families that qualify should contact Janis Sheek at H.E.L.P. Inc., in advance to reserve a turkey, at (951) 922-2305.
Chickens will be distributed to qualifying families beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 17.
Any residents who meet the income criteria may register for a chicken and supplemental food baskets.
Qualifying families are defined as those meeting the following income levels:
• Single Person Monthly Gross Income of $2,522
• Two People Monthly Gross Income of $3,411
• Three People Monthly Gross Income of $4,300
• Four People Monthly Gross Income of $5,100
Volunteers have been working in preparation for the holidays and the following items are now available through the Thrift Store: holiday decorations and miscellaneous holiday items, and holiday clothing.
H.E.L.P. Inc., is located at 53 S. 6th Street in Banning and is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
To learn more about the supplemental food distribution and to determine if you qualify for assistance, contact H.E.L.P. at (951) 922-2305.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.