The ‘great person’ theory of history suggests that significant events in history result from the actions of singular famous (or infamous) actors on the world’s stage.
Examples abound from Julius Caesar to Adolph Hitler; from Galilio to Albert Einstein; from Leonardo de Venci to Pablo Picasso; from so many other great figures in history. But a countering argument can be made that it is often the “little known people” who make the difference.
Few historians would include the following individuals as important to early 20th century events but they clearly influenced history.
They were Gavrilo Princip, a Serb, William Turner, a Briton and Walther Schwieger, a German. Princip set off a chain of events that led to the start of the first true world war while Turner and Schwieger helped pre-ordain the outcome.
We will discuss these little remembered people in the paragraphs that follow.
Sunday, June 28, 1914
The driver of the large Austrian open touring car makes a wrong turn on this sunny day in Sarajevo, Serbia.
He is charged with transporting two famous visitors to the city who have already been attacked earlier that day by an would-be assassin hurling a bomb that did not explode.
As the driver struggles to find reverse gear, a young Serb, Princip, one of three would-be assassins, steps out of the crowd and fires two shots from his revolver, mortally wounding both passengers.
They are the Archduke (Crown Prince) of Austria, Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophia.
They are the first, but will not be the last, political figures to be killed while riding in a motor vehicle.
Their murders led directly to the outbreak of World War I on Aug. 1.
Princip was arrested, tried and convicted.
As he was born in either June or July 1894, it could not be determined that he had been at least 20-years- old at the time of his crime.
Therefore, he could not be legally executed but was, instead, sentenced to twenty years in prison.
He did not survive this sentence and died of TB on April 28, 1918.
Friday, May 7, 1915
Another sunny day, ten months later, finds the 30,000 ton Cunard liner Lusitania off the Irish coast.
The ship, captained by William Turner, is now well within the war zone declared by Germany and therefore subject to attack without warning.
American passengers have been warned not to travel on British vessels by concerned German-American organizations.
No one need to sail on the British Lusitania to reach Europe, as U.S. liners continue to sail without incident in 1915.
The luxurious Cunard ship has been built using British government funds and is, in fact, a designated auxiliary cruiser.
She is carrying arms and ammunition from the U.S. in addition to her passengers.
Turner has reduced speed from 24 knots to 21 to save fuel.
The captain has been warned of U-boat activity in the area, but he ignores such warnings.
In fact, not only does he fail to order the “zigzag” course dictated by the British Admirality, he stays close to shore just as he does in peacetime, disregarding the fact that submarines are known to prefer to lay in wait just off the coast.
And, to make the ship an even easier target, he orders a reduction in speed to 15 knots when some fog is encountered.
Later Turner does order an increase to 18 knots, but the ship remains the proverbial “sitting duck”.
The U-20 is on her way home to Wilhemshaven. She has fired all but three of her torpedoes and is low on fuel.
When smoke is reported on the horizon, Schwieger orders the submarine to periscope depth.
As he watches the large liner approach, the captain realizes that a long-range shot can be taken, if the target ship remains on her present course.
To his delight, however, the liner changes course 30 degrees toward the submarine.
Quickly, Schwieger makes the necessary computations mentally (analog computation by machine awaits another world war).
At a range of 700 meters, he gives the order to fire one torpedo.
It runs straight and true, striking the liner forward on the starboard side.
Almost immediately, a second, much larger explosion rocks the ship, killing all electrical power.
(The cause of this blast has been investigated by experts at the Lawrence Livermore Lab in California with no real determination).
The Lusitania quickly lists severely to starboard and sinks in only 18 minutes.
1198 lives are lost, including 128 of the 147 Americans on board.
The sinking of this passenger liner turns American public opinion strongly against the Germans.
After less than two years and after a German declaration of “unrestricted submarine warfare,” along with the revealing of the telegram from the German Foreign Minister, Zimmermann, promising Mexico its ”stolen territories” if that country would join the German side, the U.S. Congress declares war in April, 1917.
Fresh American troops turn the tide in 1918. In November, the Germans agree to an armistice.
Without the U.S. entry, the war probably would have wound down finally in 1919 or 1920 with no clear victor.
The history of the 20th century would certainly have been vastly different.
Schwieger does not survive the war.
A British destroyer sinks the U-20 in 1918.
Had he survived, the victorious allies would have, no doubt, wanted him tried as a war criminal.
Turner is luckier. He survives three hours in the water and is rescued by the help that eventually arrives.
The British Board of Trade whitewashes his actions, blaming everything on the Germans. He lives on into the 1930s.
Three “little known people” changing history in a very big way.
There are many more similar occurrences in his- tory — both before and since these events.
Other assassins, just like Princip, changed the later years of the 20th century.
Several others have disregarded clear warnings just as Turner did, again inviting tragedy.
Finally, like Schwieger, others have made tactical decisions that appear correct at the time but eventually result in serious ‘blowback”.
