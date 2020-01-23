Graduation announcement

Sammy Cockrell has received his commercial license. This is from a very proud grandmother (gram) namely, Helene Kassman, who resides in Sun Lakes. Sammy Cockrell, her 20-year-old grandson has now become a commercial pilot. He attends Ohio University as a sophomore and studies in the aviation program.
The university has congratulated him on Facebook for receiving his commercial license.
Previously, when he received his private pilot license he flew solo to visit Helene on Mother’s Day from Santa Monica airport directly to Banning airport.
How awesome is that? — A very proud grandmother indeed, as is his mother Susan.
