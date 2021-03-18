Goodbye Gaylord Spence

Sun Lakes lost a wonderful member of the community this month, when Gaylord Spence succumbed to pancreatic cancer. He was a great entertainer, a joyful friend and neighbor, and a beloved husband and father.
Gaylord and his wife Diane were married for almost 60 years. He retired after more than 30 years in the food industry, rising from a route driver to management. He and Diane moved to Sun Lakes from Highland in July 1999.
Gaylord had a fabulous voice with an incredible range and sense of comedy. He was a member of Sun Lakes Playhouse, That’s Entertainment, The Follies, The Sun Lakes Chorale, The Notables, and The Sun Lakes Barbershop Chorus.
He played golf and served on the board of the Sun Lakes Men’s Golf Club. He also played with the Executive Men’s Golf Club and the Couples Golf Club.
Gaylord was on the board of The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust and worked to put on Charity Week. He also enjoyed bowling with one of the Sun Lakes leagues.
His put his heart and soul into all his endeavors, and his big smile and hearty laugh will be missed by all who knew him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.