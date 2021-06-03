Anita-Good day Sun Lakes .jpg

Cameras, computers and sound equipment set up by Murri and Stone of Good Day Sun Lakes/Channel 97 for broadcast of a recent District Delegates Meeting.

 Photo courtesy of Lee Stone

Sun Lakes’ residents, Bob Murri and Lee Stone have been working non-stop to bring up-to-date information to the community via Good Day Sun Lakes on Facebook and on Channel 97, our own in-house television channel supported by Spectrum.

Some of the information that can be found on Good Day Sun Lakes and Channel 97 include the following:

• News in A Flash – The latest news affecting Sun Lakes’ residents can be seen in the crawl/banner on Channel 97.

• Special event announcements

• Special events coverage

• Daily restaurant specials and restaurant information updates

• Recreation Department Activities/Events

• Master Board and Administration announcements

• The Monthly District Delegates Meeting

• The Monthly Open Session of the Master Board

• Club and group announcements and information

• Interviews

• Sports Corner – Information on what is happening with the many sports clubs and groups

• The Entertainers – Find out about entertainment available at venues throughout Sun Lakes.

• Community Update each month with Chris Mitchell and Jason Ewals

• Coffee with the GM each month – Send your questions for the General Manager to SLCCquestions@gmail.com.

• Updates on COVID-19

• Entertainment

• Facility closures

If you are not a member of Good Day Sun Lakes, you can search for Good Day Sun Lakes on Facebook and make a request for your name to be added to the group.

Once the administrators have verified that you are a Sun Lakes resident, you will be able to get up-to-the-minute information about what is happening in Sun Lakes.

So, if you haven’t already seen the line-up on Channel 97 or the information provided on the Good Day Sun Lakes Facebook page, take a look; I think you will find the information presented on both platforms to be informative and entertaining as well as helpful.

