Sun Lakes’ residents, Bob Murri and Lee Stone have been working non-stop to bring up-to-date information to the community via Good Day Sun Lakes on Facebook and on Channel 97, our own in-house television channel supported by Spectrum.
Some of the information that can be found on Good Day Sun Lakes and Channel 97 include the following:
• News in A Flash – The latest news affecting Sun Lakes’ residents can be seen in the crawl/banner on Channel 97.
• Special event announcements
• Special events coverage
• Daily restaurant specials and restaurant information updates
• Recreation Department Activities/Events
• Master Board and Administration announcements
• The Monthly District Delegates Meeting
• The Monthly Open Session of the Master Board
• Club and group announcements and information
• Interviews
• Sports Corner – Information on what is happening with the many sports clubs and groups
• The Entertainers – Find out about entertainment available at venues throughout Sun Lakes.
• Community Update each month with Chris Mitchell and Jason Ewals
• Coffee with the GM each month – Send your questions for the General Manager to SLCCquestions@gmail.com.
• Updates on COVID-19
• Entertainment
• Facility closures
If you are not a member of Good Day Sun Lakes, you can search for Good Day Sun Lakes on Facebook and make a request for your name to be added to the group.
Once the administrators have verified that you are a Sun Lakes resident, you will be able to get up-to-the-minute information about what is happening in Sun Lakes.
So, if you haven’t already seen the line-up on Channel 97 or the information provided on the Good Day Sun Lakes Facebook page, take a look; I think you will find the information presented on both platforms to be informative and entertaining as well as helpful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.