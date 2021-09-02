Golf tournament was a ‘Pirates Dream’

The Sweepstakes Tournament is a highlight for the Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club every summer.
It is two days of fun and golf which took place on Aug. 25 and 26.
Each year the committee creates a theme that carries through from the pairings party the night before, to the tournament itself, and the lunch that follows.
This year “Pirates of the Caribbean” was put together by Co-Chairs Mo Farra and Sandy Cooper, along with their committee members Linda Otten, Jean Robison, Cookie Wolfwinkel and Ellie Allred.
A special shout out to Farra for her fun decorations and meal preparation. Several of the participants got into the spirit by donning costumes or decorating their golf carts.
To launch the event, the ladies gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 25 for the “Pirate Ship Shootout.”
Because of the large turnout and spread in handicaps, there were two races. The ‘A flight’, which started on hole fourteen with eight teams, and the ‘B flight’ on number 10 with seven teams.
Teams were partners who played alternate shots all the way through the five hole tournament.
After three holes, three teams with the highest aggregate score were eliminated. After that two teams with the highest score were nixed until the last team standing on the final hole.
It was a popular event that even drew a few spectators. The winners of the ‘A flight’ were Sherri Little and Annette Tringham. Second place went to Joanne Williams and Joan Glenn, and third to Cristy Glinoga and Mitzi Taniguchi. ‘B flight’ was taken by Patsy Green and Diane Vecchionne with second going to Diane Spence and Anne Wood, and third to Michele Walter and Suellen Jackson.
Following the Horse Race, the ladies met in the South Clubhouse for refreshments, pizza and salad.
More importantly, the business of drawing names for pairing of the teams for the next day’s tournament was on the agenda.
The ‘A Flight’ players were designated “Pirate Captains” and were called up to pull a name from each of the ‘B and C Flight’ containers to comprise their team.
The next morning, the ladies checked in for the 8 a.m. shotgun start and played a step aside scramble with some fun twists along the way.
A ring toss on one hole, closest to the pin in two shots, and closest drive to the line were among the challenges.
Afterward the ladies returned to the South Clubhouse for lunch and the awards presentation.
Eight teams were paid out, with the top three winning teams being: First place – Kari Steinwart, Bea Mercado and Joanne Slivkof; Second place – Joanne Dixon, Patsy Green and Linda Otten; Third place – Dokcha Hong, Kay Dunne and Leora Pursel.
Sherri Little won both the closest to the line and closest to the pin contests.
The committee extends their gratitude to the grounds keeping staff and the pro shop staff for their help with this event.
An extra special salute of appreciation to Tuck for standing in the heat all morning and hitting drives on hole number one for each team. It was a lot of fun and a great success.
