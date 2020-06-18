Golf course updates

Summer is upon us, and things are slowly and safely opening up in regard to our golfing facilities.
Here are some of the developments that residents should know if they would like to take advantage of the fantastic weather and our two beautiful golf courses.
Currently only single riders may ride in a cart, unless they are members of the same household.
Beginning June 22, members without a cart may reserve a rental cart by phoning the pro shop in advance of their tee time.
Carts will be sanitized after each use.
Also beginning on June 22 homeowners may come to the window and ask to enter the pro shop to purchase merchandise between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Only one member at a time may enter the facility, unless they are members of the same household.
All members must wear a mask, maintain a social distance of six feet and use the hand sanitizing station while inside.
Staff members will routinely sanitize high touch areas and when a member leaves the shop, ensure that the golf shop is clean and hygienic before another member may enter.
The June 22 opening date is contingent upon installation of Plexiglass between the staff and public at the counter, the availability of sufficient sanitizing chemicals, gloves, masks, towels and spray bottles.
It is important to note that entry to the pro shop is for purchase of merchandise only.
There is no score posting or club sign up activity allowed at this time.
Golfers may enter scores via the GHIN app on their phone or tablet, and all other transactions (picking up tees or scorecards, etc.) is to be handled at the window only.
Fivesomes will once again be allowed to play on the course, but only after 11 a.m.
Golfers are asked to consider this when booking tee times or putting in for the lottery, as no more than four players per group will be allowed out prior to 11 a.m.
Beginning July 1, guests will once again be allowed to play on either course and to use the practice facilities as long as they are accompanied by a resident at all times.
Residents may also phone and reserve rental carts for their guests.
Also on July 1, re-gripping of clubs will be available through the golf shop window.
In anticipation of a large volume at first, full sets will be done on space availability basis.
As always, anyone playing on either course must check in with the pro shop first or sign the after hours sheet if playing after 5 p.m.
Proper golf attire is required on the course and practice facilities at all times.
The golf pros and the Master Board consider the health of our residents a high priority, and are taking every precaution to be able to open up slowly and safely.
Use of facilities is at your own risk and anyone with questions or concerns is welcome to call the pro shop at (951) 845-2135.
