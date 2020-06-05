Golf clubs get back in the swing

After a nearly three month hiatus, the Sun Lakes Golf Clubs are finally able to resume organized play; with some modifications of course.
The use of face masks and social distancing are recommended, players must ride singly in their golf cart unless they are members of the same household, cups are raised so the flag sticks should not be touched or removed, and there are no rakes in the bunkers.
Only four players per group are allowed and there are no water coolers or ball washers on the course.
The various clubs may play organized games, but they will not be able to gather before or after their round. Several of the clubs hold luncheons or meetings, but until further notice they have been suspended.
If a club is having a tournament, only one player from each group should turn the scorecards in to the golf shop after the round and the tournament coordinator should pick them up later that day.
Winners should be e-mailed or posted on the website only, as the pro shop remains closed at this time.
Sharon Mills, President of the Ladies Executive Golfers stated, “It has been decided that LEGS will resume scheduled play with tournaments when the pro shops are fully open. Until then we encourage open play for all members on our Tuesdays at 9 a.m.”
The Executive Men’s Golf Club will resume club play on Friday mornings beginning June 5.
They have one tournament scheduled for the month of June and an Individual Stroke play on June 19.
Further tournaments are subject to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Sun Lakes Men’s Golf Club will kick off their agenda with a two-man scramble, on Wednesday June 3.
As updated guidelines become available, the Men’s Club Board will be revising their 2020 schedule on a month-to-month basis.
For the time being, they are cancelling or modifying any events that include luncheons or dinners.
This includes the member/guest, extravaganza and hotdog and beer outings.
Their board is in the process of reviewing adding additional tournament dates later this year to replace the tournaments they had to cancel.
“It’s important that everyone adhere to the new guidelines” President, Bill Nevins stressed to his membership. “We don’t want to be penalized by a few bad actors.” The Men’s Club has also deemed that no closest-to-pin or hole-in-one contests will be held, and the driving range and putting greens will not be available on tournament days.
The Sun Lakes Women's Golf Club has revised their June schedule, replacing originally scheduled games with open play on June 4, followed for three consecutive Thursdays by the Eclectic Tournament that they missed out on in May.
“We feel it will be a morale booster and a great way to come back to competitive golf”, said President Marcy Tierney. “We will not be able to have our monthly lunch meeting yet, but look forward to it in the future. “
Each club has determined their own schedules and procedures, but unanimously they have stated they are happy to get back into their routines and scheduled tournaments as summer is now upon us.
