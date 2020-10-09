September was the month of choice for Sun Lakes Golf Club Championship Tournaments.

The Lady Niners, Women’s Golf Club and Men’s Group all held their annual competitions; each one naming a new Champion.

The Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club held their tournament over three days on Sept. 17, 22 and 24.

The 2020 Champion is Carol Feng who claimed the lead on day three.

Golf Clubs crown new champs

Director of Golf, Brian Garland and Rules Official Woody Catalano with SLWGC 2020 Club Champion Carol Feng

Second place in the Championship Flight went to Nancy Boyle and Cathy Bullard in a tie.

The Men’s Golf Club tournament was held September 23 and 25 for all flights, and on the 26th for the A and B Flights.

Resident Bob Blair emerged as the 2020 Club Champion for the club.

Men's Club 2020 Club Champion Bob Blair.

The Lady Niners announced Kay Dunne as their 2020 Champion after their tournament earlier in the month.

Ceremonies for all of the winners will be held at a later date.

Congratulations to the new Club Champions.

