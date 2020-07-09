Georgia on our minds

Georgia Sobiech moved from Burbank to Sun Lakes in 2001 and jumped immediately in to the Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club.
Over the years she served as Treasurer, President, Board Advisor and twice as Tournament Director.
She was the club representative for Desert League for several years and was very involved in the annual Member/Guest tournaments.
Fourteen months ago she had to give up golf due to serious back issues. “I miss the golf,” she said. “But I don’t miss the pain!”
Her contributions to Sun Lakes golf also include organizing the Women’s Club in 2009 to repaint the tee markers on the Championship Golf Course, and in honor of her late husband, Don, she paid for new flags for the pins on all 18 holes.
In 2019, she donated a Lladro porcelain figurine of a lady golfer to the club to use as their “Member of the Year” award.
It will hereafter be referred to as “The Georgia.”
Sobiech is now in the process of moving back to her native country Canada to be near family and friends.
She had planned to move earlier in the year, but due to stay at home orders in both countries, was forced to delay the next chapter of her life.
She finally got the green light in May and put her house on the market.
Moving day is July 10.
To honor her many contributions, her friendship and to say good-bye, several members of the Women’s Golf Club did a drive by on Saturday, June 27.
Homemade signs and balloons were handed to her, and club President; Marcy Tierney presented her with a Lifetime Membership plaque.
She is wished much happiness in this new chapter of her life.
