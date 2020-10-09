The Riverside County Registrar of Voters is deploying a new election model for the upcoming General Election scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.
This change is being made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with state law and will offer voters more ways and more days to vote safely.
Voter polling location for Sun Lakes
Country Club North Clubhouse, 545 Twin Hills Dr., Banning, CA
Dates and times
Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Election Day, Nov. 3 • 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vote-by-mail ballot
After marking your choices on your ballot:
Seal it – Secure your ballot inside the envelope from the county elections office.
Sign it – Make sure the signature on your ballot envelope matches the one on your driver’s license/state ID, or the one you provided when registering. Your county elections office will compare them to protect your vote.
Return it:
In person – Drop your ballot off at a secure drop box, polling place or county elections office by 8:00 pm on November 3, 2020.
OR
By mail – Make sure your ballot is postmarked by Nov. 3, 2020.
Track it – You can sign up for wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to receive alerts by email, text or voice call to track your vote-by-mail ballot and its status every step of the way.
Ballot drop off location
City of Banning, 99 E. Ramsey Street, Banning, CA
Oct. 5 through Nov. 2 during regular city business hours. Election Day, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here are some additional important reminders:
- Voters can verify their voter registration at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
- You can register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov. The deadline to register is October 19, but California also allows registration in person before or on Election Day.
- All registered voters in the state of California will receive a ballot by mail beginning Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order (N-64-20).
For any questions regarding the upcoming General Election, go to Voteinfo.net or call the Riverside County Registrar of Voters at (951) 486-7200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.