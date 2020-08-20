On March 4, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-64-20, which declared a state of emergency in California as a result of COVID-19.

The order further stated that because of this state of emergency, which could still pose a threat to public health in November, the state must take steps to ensure that the November 3 General Election is held in a manner that is accessible, secure and safe.

The executive order further stated that every Californian who is eligible to vote In the Nov. 3, general election will receive a vote-by-mail ballot.

A representative from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters provided the following information regarding the upcoming General Election.

• The deadline to register to vote is October 19, 2020.

You may register on-line, by mail or in person. On-line voter registration is available at

Voteinfo.net.

You may also request and complete a paper voter registration form and mail or hand deliver it to your county elections official to register to vote. Applications are available at the U.S. Post Office and the Department of Motor Vehicle offices.

• If you have moved within Riverside County you will need to complete a voter update form.

• If you have moved from another county (e.g., from San Bernardino County to Riverside County) you must re-register.

• If you wish to change your party affiliation you must re-register.

• If your name has changed (due to marriage or a court order) you will need to complete a voter update form.

Polling locations have yet to be determined for our community and that information will be available on September 24. County information voter guides will also be mailed on September 24.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed to registered voters on October 5, 2020.

If you are interested in working at a local polling location, contact Jonna at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters at (951) 486-7200.

Because of the nationwide slowdown in service by the U.S. Postal Service, make sure you mail your completed ballot in ample time for it to be received and your vote counted.

You can mail your completed mail-in ballot in the envelope provided by the Registrar of Voters. Be sure to pull off and keep the stub of your mail-in ballot. It is proof that you voted and has a tracking number that you can check the status of your vote.

In addition, you can drop off your mail-in ballot at your local polling location on Election Day from 8 am until 5 pm.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters will also have curbside drop-off on Election Day located at 2720 Gateway Drive, Riverside, California 92507.

For any questions regarding the upcoming General Election, go to Voteinfo.net or call the Riverside County Registrar of Voters at (951) 486-7200.

