The Garden Club presents Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland at the “Mad Hatter’s Tea Party” on October 30, from 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm in the MCH ballroom. Doors open at 1:30 pm.
Come and experience the joy of tea with Bigelow Teas, presented by Lisa Kermisiz Abraham. There will be a surprise presentation by the Sun Lakes Playhouse, and a grand finale of fantastic door prizes.
Foods to be served include Royal Finger Sandwiches, The Queen’s Scones, The March Hare’s Waldorf Salad, The Cheshire Cat’s Petit Fours, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum’s Refreshment Table, with Hot Tea, Iced Tea, Water, Coffee and a Cash Bar.
Dress as your favorite Alice in Wonderland character, and have a chance to win a prize for the most authentic costume. What a fun way to celebrate fall, and the day before Halloween.
Members and non-members are invited. Tickets are $25 per person. Ticket sales will be in the MCH lobby on the dates and times shown.
