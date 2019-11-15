Garden Club’s Mad Hatter Tea Party a spectacular hit

One of the most spectacular, creative, and colorful events to ever grace the MCH ballroom happened last month with the Garden Club’s Mad Hatter Tea Party.
Sponsored by the Bank of Hemet, the affair was glorious, as club members and guests wore beautiful costumes from the story “Alice in Wonderland.”
Large “playing cards,” created by the Art League, hung from the ceiling over the 26 numbered tables. Each “card” depicted characters from the animated movie, which played in the background on the screen on the stage.
The table centerpieces were magnificent.
Ten of them were made by Janice and Michael Walsh, and were given away as door prizes. The other 16 were created by (and rented from) Party Dreamscapes, a company owned by Caprice Bertone, daughter of Garden Club founding member, Provi Donadio.
Lisa Abraham from Bigelow Teas was the guest speaker. She explained that tea is the 2nd most consumed beverage in the world after water.
In the U.S., more iced tea is consumed that hot tea. All teas start from the Camelia sinensis tea plant, and the variations in processing and blending lead to the teas we know.
Green tea is usually blended with lemon and jasmine; white tea is the most delicate variety, as its leaves go through minimal processing; black teas are fermented and oxidized, contain caffeine, and are blended with special flavors and spices; herb teas are blended with herbs, fruits, nuts, and spices; oolong is a traditional semi-oxidized tea, the most famous of which originated in Taiwan and China. The Bigelow Tea company is an American manufacturer of dried teas based in Fairfield, Conn. It was founded by Ruth C. Bigelow in 1945, based on a recipe she marketed as "Constant Comment" tea.
Abraham provided different kinds of tea bags for each seated participant, with boxes of individual tea bags available for sampling at home.
A delicious buffet luncheon was served. It included Royal finger sandwiches, the Queen’s scones, the March Hare’s Waldorf salad, the Cheshire Cat’s petit fours, and Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum’s refreshment table. The Sun Lakes Playhouse presented a special Reader’s Theater production of “Alice in Wonderland,” starring Barbara Searcy as Alice, Sandy Haines as the narrator/Cat, Harriet Briant as the Queen/Alice’s sister, Susan Fitzpatrick as the Doormouse/Turtle, Gaylord Spence as the March Hare/Mad Hatter, and George Meldrum as the King/Gryphon. Martie Steggell directed the play and Sue Dunn was in charge of the sound. Marvelous costumes were everywhere the eye could see. Winners of the costume contest were Sharon Machado, Diana Smith, Pam Glatt, Wendy Ditchfield, and Pat Puckett. The Garden Club volunteers who worked tirelessly for weeks on the project were Sandy Swenson, Barbara Elness, Charlene Fink, Carolyn Wright, Connie Cutner, and Raelene Kretchman. The Garden Club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the MCH ballroom. For membership information, contact Sherry Case at (951) 533-3584.
