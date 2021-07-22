Garden Club returns

The Sun Lakes Garden Club joyously filled the MCH ballroom for its July meeting. About 100 members attended, including 8 newbies.
Club President Pam Mikkelsen acknowledged and thanked
the following people for working diligently to keep the Garden Club alive during the Covid shut down: Suzie Messick, Maureen Keeney, Connie Cutner, Charlene Fink, Barbara Elness, Kathy Bradley, Linda Vieira, Sandy Swenson, Judy Garthwaite, Diane Smith, Pat Pennington, Chuck Rassmussen, and Raelene Kretchman
The guest speaker at the meeting was Rose Horton with Biltright Construction and Easy Turf. With a helper, she gave a presentation on Turf, and hardscapes, such as pavers, cement, rocks, and many other landscaping ideas to compliment artificial turf.
Cherry Valley Nursery once again provided the Club with flowers to give away to the members. The Hospitality Committee provided a display of goodies for attendees with a huge banner welcoming back the Garden Club members.
Pat Pennigton, whose Garden-Of-Eat'em was profiled a few months ago, was introduced as the new “Garden Club Go-To Guy.” His magic green thumb is well known in the community, and he generously shares his extensive knowledge and backyard bounty. Pat is available to answer any and all gardening questions. He will present a talk on different vegetables at each meeting, and can be reached at cmypet@aol.com, or 909-312-1591.
Bonnie Jensen and Dennise Pennington are hosting the Garden Club’s entry in the Sun Lakes Summer Olympics. Events will be held on July 21 at 10am in the MCH Ballroom. Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals will be awarded to the winners.
The events will be:
1) Tools of Gardening, wherein garden tools will be placed on a table for participants to view for 1 minute. Then they’ll be covered, and participants will see how many they can remember.
2) Food Quiz, wherein participants will fill in the blanks on paper with fruit or vegetable names.
3) Veggie/Fruit CSI, wherein participants will sit behind a board, reach through a hole, and attempt to name as many fruits/vegetables as they can by feel.
4) Citrus Twist, wherein participants will see how many rubber bands they can put around a grapefruit in a minute.
5) Lime chaser, wherein a lime will be placed on the floor and participants will roll an orange to see who gets closest to the lime.
The Garden Club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10am in the MCH ballroom. For membership information, contact Sherry Case at 951-533-3584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.