Garden Club prunes roses

“Rose Care and Pruning” was the subject of the program presented by the Garden Club this month.
Cherry Valley Nursery, which has donated countless plants to the club over the years for its monthly door prizes every month, sent two experts to demonstrate the art of pruning.
Donna Anderson Kniss, daughter of the original owners of the nursery, and long-time Assistant Nursery Manager Rafael Hinojosa demonstrated the best techniques for preparing roses for spring blooms.
“A rose has only one mission in life,” said Hinojosa, “And that is to provide its owner with beautiful flowers.”
Wearing heavy duty gloves up to his elbows,Hinojosa pruned away a rose bush and a rose tree while explaining his technique.
“Let the plant go dormant,” he said. “Remove all the leaves, so the plant’s energy won’t be wasted.”
Next, he pruned away dead or unproductive stems — leaving room in the center for sufficient sunlight and air.
After creating the desired shape, he cut at a 45 degree angle the remaining stems to measure between 12 and 24 inches from the ground (or above the tall core of the tree), or about ¼ inch above a bud.
That is how far the plant will need to use its energy to draw water and nutrients up from the roots.
“Be sure to clean away all the detritus on the ground under the rose,” Kniss added, “And use pruning shears and lopers that you’ve cleaned with a bleach solution to prevent contamination.”
Cherry Valley Nursery also provides free rose and fruit tree pruning seminars at its location, 37955 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont.
Call (909) 795-7120 for more information.
The Garden Club of Sun Lakes meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the MCH ballroom.
It presents interesting programs about plants, trees, flowers, and small or large gardens.
Membership dues are $15 a year, and new members usually come to a “free” meeting to see if the club meets their needs.
For membership information, contact Sherry Case at (951) 533-3584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.