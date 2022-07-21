The Garden Club presented two interesting speakers at its July meeting.

Garden McCallum.jpg

Chris McCallum discusses the Banning Community Garden with the Sun Lakes Garden Club.

Long-time Banning resident and small business owner Chris McCallum is heading up a committee to bring a community garden to the city of Banning. McCallum, owner/operator of Dream Makers Limousine Service, described the 10-acre site at 22nd Street and the Interstate 10 freeway, which is planned for the garden.

“The plan is to create a self-sustaining garden that grows food and saves water,” he said. “We hope to have it in operation within four months.”

Garden Club member Pat Pennington, whose “Garden of Eat-em” is well-known in Sun Lakes, is an advisor on the project.

Garden Yarnell.jpg

Betty Yarnell of "The Farm" presents samples of vegetables and her pomegranate jelly.

The second presenter at the meeting was Betty Yarnell, who owns farming property in Beaumont and Yucaipa, with additional resources around the area. Her fruit and vegetable stand is at the corner of Brookside and Maureen Drive in Beaumont. Called simply “The Farm,” it is open Thursdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Yarnell’s specialties include celebrity and beefsteak tomatoes, watermelon, peaches, plums, figs, zucchini, pomegranate jelly and pickled zucchini relish.

The Garden Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the MCH ballroom. For membership information, contact Sherry Case at (951) 533-3584.

