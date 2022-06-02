Garden Club partners with local charities

The Garden Club recently donated a sizable check to Set Free Evangelical Church, which supports rehabilitation efforts throughout the Banning area. The donation represented profits from the recent Garden Club Luncheon and Fashion Show.
While the Sun Lakes Garden Club is not a charity organization, it takes pride in supporting charitable organizations within communities in the Pass Area. The following, although not all inclusive, is a listing of the community support that has been provided by the Garden Club:
Cell Phones and Glasses—Through a committee chaired by Joan Blumenfeld, Garden Club members donate used eyeglasses, which are collected and delivered to eye clinics via our local Lion’s Club. Used cell phones are taken to Banning Chamber of Commerce, which uses the funds generated from recycling them to provide phone service to U.S. service members overseas.
Gift Bags—A committee chaired by Sharon Mills and Joy Bailey collects travel-sized hotel toiletries as well as purchased and donated socks and other essentials. These donations are taken to the Banning H.E.L.P Center or other local support organizations for the disadvantaged.
Pickers—A special committee chaired by Joy Bailey uses Garden Club volunteers to harvest fruit trees within the Sun Lakes community, providing an appreciated service to residents. They then take the produce to the Banning H.E.L.P Center and/or Carol’s Kitchen, which provide help for those in need.
Penny Pines—Cash donations are collected monthly at our meetings, which support the San Bernardino and Cleveland national forestry services’ efforts to replant deforested areas with saplings. This committee is chaired by Carolyn Casperson.
Over the past 35 years, the Garden Club has made cash donations to:
• Sun Lakes Charity Week
• Women 4 Hope Golf Tournament
• VFW Veterans Walk
• Pass Area Supporting Soldiers (PASS)
• Boys & Girls Club of San Gorgonio Pass
• Oak Glen Preserve
• Ronald McDonald House in Redlands
• Habitat for Humanity
• Set Free Evangelical Church
The club has also sponsored Banning schools with monetary and volunteer support. It provided refreshments for a school field trip to Oak Glen, and, with donations and volunteers, helped a Banning grade school class develop their own garden plots at the school.
Within the Sun Lakes community, the Garden Club has planted memorial trees, provided benches, planted and maintained potted plants on the veranda, and much more.
