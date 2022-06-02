Garden Club partners with local charities

Sun Laker Peter Fernandez, from left, presents a check to Pastor Marshall Jones of Set Free Evangelical Church; flanked by Beverly Agner, garden club president, and Caleb Hill, Sun Lakes restaurant worker and Set Free congregant. The donation represents profits from the Garden Club Fashion Show Luncheon.

 Linda Viera

The Garden Club recently donated a sizable check to Set Free Evangelical Church, which supports rehabilitation efforts throughout the Banning area. The donation represented profits from the recent Garden Club Luncheon and Fashion Show.

While the Sun Lakes Garden Club is not a charity organization, it takes pride in supporting charitable organizations within communities in the Pass Area. The following, although not all inclusive, is a listing of the community support that has been provided by the Garden Club:

Cell Phones and Glasses—Through a committee chaired by Joan Blumenfeld, Garden Club members donate used eyeglasses, which are collected and delivered to eye clinics via our local Lion’s Club. Used cell phones are taken to Banning Chamber of Commerce, which uses the funds generated from recycling them to provide phone service to U.S. service members overseas.

Gift Bags—A committee chaired by Sharon Mills and Joy Bailey collects travel-sized hotel toiletries as well as purchased and donated socks and other essentials. These donations are taken to the Banning H.E.L.P Center or other local support organizations for the disadvantaged.

Pickers—A special committee chaired by Joy Bailey uses Garden Club volunteers to harvest fruit trees within the Sun Lakes community, providing an appreciated service to residents. They then take the produce to the Banning H.E.L.P Center and/or Carol’s Kitchen, which provide help for those in need.

Penny Pines—Cash donations are collected monthly at our meetings, which support the San Bernardino and Cleveland national forestry services’ efforts to replant deforested areas with saplings. This committee is chaired by Carolyn Casperson.

Over the past 35 years, the Garden Club has made cash donations to:

• Sun Lakes Charity Week

• Women 4 Hope Golf Tournament

• VFW Veterans Walk

• Pass Area Supporting Soldiers (PASS)

• Boys & Girls Club of San Gorgonio Pass

• Oak Glen Preserve

• Ronald McDonald House in Redlands

• Habitat for Humanity

• Set Free Evangelical Church

The club has also sponsored Banning schools with monetary and volunteer support. It provided refreshments for a school field trip to Oak Glen, and, with donations and volunteers, helped a Banning grade school class develop their own garden plots at the school.

Within the Sun Lakes community, the Garden Club has planted memorial trees, provided benches, planted and maintained potted plants on the veranda, and much more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

A lifetime of January firsts

A lifetime of January firsts

January first is always the start of a new year. Sometimes, it is the start of a new decade or even a new century. It is also my birthday. I turned 84 on the last January first. When I was a child, I didn’t like my birthday very much as my parents, grandparents and other close relatives had …

Garden Club partners with local charities

Garden Club partners with local charities

The Garden Club recently donated a sizable check to Set Free Evangelical Church, which supports rehabilitation efforts throughout the Banning area. The donation represented profits from the recent Garden Club Luncheon and Fashion Show.

Welcome to the Sun Lakes life

Welcome to the Sun Lakes life

Sun Lakes Realty welcomes several new residents, Dan and Larkin Sumrall, Gail Ferranti and Jeannie Lyn and Robert Schive to Sun Lakes.

Caregivers Support Group to talk estate planning

Caregivers Support Group to talk estate planning

The Caregivers Support Group will feature guest speaker Kathleen Alberktson at its June 16 meeting at 10 a.m. in the multi-purpose room of the main clubhouse (MCH). Her topic will be "Solutions for the legal challenges of dementia patients, spouses and caregivers.”

Bingo makes charitable donation

Bingo makes charitable donation

The Bingo Advisory Committee handed a check for $2,000 to David Kealy, representing the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust. Since 2015, when the committee was established, it has donated a total of $36,000 in combination to Charity Week and the Trust.