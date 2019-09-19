Garden club mulches

The garden club meeting this month featured Master Gardeners Sheila James and Gloria O’Hair with a program about mulching.
A mulch is a layer of material applied to the surface of soil.
Reasons for applying mulch include conservation of soil moisture, improving fertility and health of the soil, reducing weed growth and enhancing the visual appeal of the area.
A mulch is usually, but not exclusively, organic in nature.
Using a power point presentation, the pair explained that mulching is defined as applying materials to the soil.
They described the positives and negatives of organic mulch—shredded bark, straw, pine needles, etc., and inorganic mulch—gravel, stones, etc.
Mulching with either kind of material provides many benefits to a garden, including preventing the growth of weeds, conserving water, moderating the temperature of the soil, slowing runoff and erosion, and organic breaking down and feeding the soil.
Riverside County Master Gardeners are available to answer questions about any gardening problem from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday to Friday, at the Master Gardener hit line: 951-784-2521.
The garden club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the MCH ballroom.
For membership information, contact Sherry Case at 951-533-3584.
