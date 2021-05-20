Garden Club moves forward

The Garden Club Board of Directors put together lovely gifts for its club members, which they personally delivered for Mother’s Day. The gifts included small pots filled with annuals from Cherry Valley Nursery plus seed packets, with notes wishing each recipient a “Happy Mother's Day.” Club members Raelene Kretchman, Connie Cutner, President Pam Mikkelsen, Barbara Elness, Sandy Swenson, Linda Vieira, and Charlene Fink put the gifts together and delivered them.
“We want our members to keep the Club in their minds,” said Kretchman, “and to know that we care about them and miss being together.”
The Garden Club is selling Father's Day and Summer Solstice See's candy from May 10 to June 1.
Order forms are available in the MCH Lobby, and prepaid candy will be available for pickup on June 14 and 15 only.
See the flyer and order form for more details.
Regular Garden Club meetings are held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month in the MCH ballroom, and will resume on July 14.
For more information, contact Raelene Kretchman at (714) 815-6990.
