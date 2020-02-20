Master Gardener Sheila James along with gardeners-in-training Vilma Raettig and Rita Kraus, gave an important and very timely presentation to the Garden Club.
The topic was “Protecting Your Garden from Frost and Snow.”
“Frost happens when plants are producing new growth,” said James. “And it's a clear, cold night with no cloud cover to hold in heat.”
The federal government issues a freeze warning when a freeze is imminent within the next 36 hours.
There are three ways to protect plants from freezing: cover roots with a blanket layer of mulch; deep-watering roots and covering plants with cloth or paper.
Important to remember when covering plants: don't use plastic because it may burn the plant; use a frame for the cover to rest upon in order to keep from touching the foliage; don't tie the cover at the bottom; remove the cover every morning.
There are Master Gardeners all across the U.S. and Canada.
Each Gardener is knowledgeable about the specific plants that grow in each zone he or she represents.
Master Gardeners offer free advice to anyone who asks for it.
They can help homeowners choose the plants and trees that grow best in each zone.
The Garden Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the MCH ballroom.
At the Club’s next meeting on March 11, an expert presenter will discuss the pros and cons of artificial turf. For membership information, contact Sherry Case at (951) 533-3584.
