Garden Club learns about water

At the Garden Club’s March meeting, President Jo Formino called upon several chairpersons for their reports. Pat Pennington reported on several ways to protect tomato plants from damage; Caroline Casperson reported that one of the Club’s charities, reforesting the San Bernardino Forest, donated over 1,000 acres of trees last year; Joy Bailey has pickers waiting to help homeowners harvest their fruit trees. Contact Joy at 951-845-5540 if you need that service.
The Club is planning its annual Garden Tours on June 4 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. If you have a garden you’d like to showcase, contact Pat Pennington at 909-312-1591. There will be two sales of See’s Candy this year, a week before Easter and two weeks before Christmas, both on Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 11:00 am to 1:00pm and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
The Club’s annual spring luncheon and fashion show will be a BBQ, with a Country Western theme. All profits will go to “Set Free,” a rehabilitation charity.
After all Club business was concluded, Formino introduced Lance Eckhart, general manager and chief hydrogeologist of the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, who presented a “Brief Tour of the State Water Project and SGPWA.” Eckhart was accompanied by Directors Kevin Walton and Ron Duncan, and Vice-President-at-large Mickey Valdivia.
The mission of the SGPWA is to “import supplemental water and protect and enhance local water supplies from the Feather River.” Eckhart's presentation told the history of the State Water Agency, and described the reservoirs, lakes, and rivers that cover 444 miles of the project. The presentation, as well as the Q and A that followed, was fascinating.
The Garden Club usually meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10am in the MCH ballroom. Because of SLCC’s annual election, the Club’s April meeting will be held on Thursday, April 21, and because of Charity Week, its June meeting will be held on June 15. For membership information, contact Sherry Case at 951-533-3584.
