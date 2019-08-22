Garden Club learns about ‘Orchids Galore’

Garden Club members enjoyed an interesting discussion at their monthly meeting last week, when expert orchid enthusiasts Ron Lang and Steven Trammell presented an amusing and informative program called “Orchids Galore.”
Lang is a retired United Methodist minister, retired USDA Entomologist, and current National Garden Club Flower Show Judge. Trammell is a Clinical Laboratory Scientist currently employed at St. Bernardine Medical Center, where he’s worked for the past 38 years as the lead technician in charge of the hospital’s transfusion service. He is currently taking care of 400 orchid plants. Both men are members of the American Orchid Society and the Riverside/San Bernardino Counties Orchid Society.
Using a very amusing delivery style, Trammell presented a power point presentation with pictures of dozens of colorful and exotic orchids from around the world.
He explained the necessary care for orchids most people receive as gifts.
Orchids are the largest family of flowering plants, with 26,000 known species worldwide. Most gift orchids are from the “moth orchid” family, and need just a little water when dry.
They need weak fertilizer only once a week, and many need very low light to survive.
Trammell brought several orchids of the moth family to display.
Orchids need to be repotted each year in moss, bark, or a combination of both, usually over a small layer of stones, after the blooms fade and are pinched off. Water should never be higher than the stones.
Lang demonstrated the repotting procedure, using a 2-year-old orchid brought by a Garden Club member.
After a lively question and answer session following the presentation the conclusion was nobody really knows why orchids live or die. It could be overwatering, having the wrong growing medium, even the wrong humidity level can cause problems.
For more information, contact www.rsbcos.org .
Meetings for Riverside-San Bernardino Counties Orchid Society are held at the Gonzales Community Center in Colton on the second Thursday of each month. Orchid “show and tell” begins at 7:15 p.m., with a meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Next month’s Garden Club meeting will be on Friday, Sept. 13 in the SCH at 11 a.m., with a presentation about mulching.
Further, on Oct. 30, the Club is holding a special ‘Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’ from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the MCH ballroom. The ‘Mad Hatter Tea Party’ will include a special presentation by the Sun Lakes Playhouse. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes related to Alice in Wonderland. Tickets are $25 per person, and will be sold in the MCH lobby.
For Garden Club membership information, contact Sherry Case at 951-533-3584.
