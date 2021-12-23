Garden Club Holiday Luncheon

Evelyn Hawkins (far left) installed the new Board, left to right: Jo Formino, Beverly Agner, Mary Malowsi, Sue Volz, Barbara Ellness.

 Linda Vieira

The Sun Lakes Garden Club celebrated the end of the year with a special holiday luncheon early this month.

Awards and acknowledgements were given out and next year’s officers were installed.

Raelene Kretchman received the Secret Garden Award by outgoing President Pam Mikkelsen for communications and her many other contributions to the Club.

Betty Beidelman was acknowledged for the generosity she always shows to the Club and its members.

Charlene Fink (left) presented a thank you gift to outgoing President Pam Mikkelsen.

Mikkelsen gave homage to the outgoing Board members who had served the Club tirelessly for the past two years: Joan Blumenfield, Joy Bailey, Sharon Mills, Carolyn Casperson, Pat Pennington, Sherry Case, Linda Powers, Flo Bailey, June Bullock, Charlene Fink, and Raelene Kretchman.

Evelyn Hawkins directed the installation of the new officers, with a cute award of reindeer ears: President Jo Formino, Co-Vice Presidents Beverly Agner and Barbara Malowsi, Treasurer Barbara Elness, and Communications Chairman Lisa Wholley.

Charlene Fink awarded a lovely thank you gift (an afghan handmade by Betty Beidelman) to Mikkelsen for her two-year stint as Club President.

After the installation, a lovely holiday luncheon followed, catered by the Sun Lakes restaurant.

Cherry Valley Nursery donated beautiful cyclamen plants and a poinsettia arrangement, along with some specialty items, for the drawings.

Entertainers Lee and Michael Stone of "Tin Man's Heart."

Each table was adorned with a beautiful poinsettia centerpiece and a box of See's candy, both of which were awarded to one member at the table via a drawing.

Festive music was provided by “Tin Man's Heart,” featuring the talented Lee and Michael Stone.

The Garden Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the MCH ballroom.

For membership information, contact Sherry Case at (951) 533-3584.

