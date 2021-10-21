Garden Club holds fruit tree information program

“Care and Pruning of Fruit Trees” was the subject of the program presented by the Garden Club last week. Cherry Valley Nursery, which has donated countless plants to the club over the years for its monthly door prizes, sent Rafael Hinojosa, a pruning expert, to demonstrate the best techniques for preparing your citrus and stone fruit trees for spring blooms.
“A fruit tree has only one mission in life,” said Hinojosa, “And that is to provide its owner with delicious, edible fruit.”
Wearing heavy-duty gloves up to his elbows, he pruned away dead or unproductive stems on two fruit trees, leaving room for sufficient sunlight and air.
“Be sure to clean away all the detritus on the ground under the tree, and use pruning shears and lopers that you’ve cleaned with a bleach solution to prevent contamination,” Hinojosa said.
Cherry Valley Nursery provides free rose and fruit tree pruning seminars at its location, 37955 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont.
Call (909) 795-7120 for more information.
Garden Club president Pam Mikkelsen introduced the slate of officers for 2022-2024, and the membership unanimously voted for them.
The new Garden Club officers are: President Jo Formino, VP and Program Chairman Mary Ruygrok, Secretary Sue Volz, and continuing Treasurer Barbara Ellness.
The Garden Club is one of Sun Lakes’ most philanthropic organizations. Its major fundraiser is selling See’s Candy, and its November program will celebrate See’s 100th anniversary.
Sales begin in the MCH lobby on Nov. 5 and 6.
Maureen Keeney has been in charge of the club’s See’s candy program for more than five years. The club gratefully acknowledged her generous contribution of her time and energy as she turned over program responsibility to Janie Haughn and Sharon Machado.
Also on the program in November will be a celebration of the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving celebration in America.
The Garden Club of Sun Lakes meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the MCH ballroom.
It presents interesting programs about plants, trees, flowers, and small or large gardens.
Membership dues are $15 a year, and new members usually come to a free initial meeting to see if the club meets their needs.
Call Sherry Case at (951) 533-3584 or Linda Powers at (951) 769-3101 for more information.
