February’s Garden Club meeting featured Banning’s recycling manager and environmental consultant Cynthia Vant Hul and Waste Management’s (WM) public sector manager Doug Tani, who attempted to explain WM’s new policies concerning the disposal of residential green waste.
The speakers described the myriad of programs covered by state mandates since 1989.
The large crowd was mostly interested in the disposal of yard and organic green waste, according to SB 1383, which was passed in 2015 and went into effect in January 2022.
According to the new state mandate, all businesses, schools, single-family homes and multi-family complexes are required to include organic material in their green bins.
Organic waste that goes into the green bins includes cooked meat scraps, vegetables, pizza boxes, yard and grass trimmings, and lumber.
The gray recycle bins will accept magazines, catalogues, office paper, hard plastic containers, steel cans, flattened cardboard, brown paper bags and egg cartons, glass bottles, jars, newspapers, aluminum cans, foil, and tins, and cereal boxes.
Everything else goes into the brown trash bins.
It is prohibited to put motor oil, paint, hazardous waste, batteries, electronics, large household items, scrap metal, and medical waste in any of the bins provided by WM.
It is important to remember that WM and the city of Banning are just beginning to work out how to handle the details of SB 1383.
The programs involved are moving toward reducing landfill waste in California by 75 percent by 2025. There will be many changes in the directions and rules presented to homeowners. The best one can do to keep up with these changes is to read the inserts that come with WM’s monthly bills.
The Garden Club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10am in the MCH ballroom. On March 9, the featured speaker will be Lance Elkhart from the water district, who will discuss residential water conservation.
For membership information, contact Sherry Case at 951-533-3584.
