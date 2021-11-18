See’s Candy celebrated its 100th anniversary this month at the Garden Club’s November meeting.
The Club regularly sells the well-known candy as a fundraiser several times each year, selling out almost every time.
Charles See, son of original creator Mary See, began selling his mother’s quality chocolates in 1921. The sweets are gluten-free, and are made with no preservatives, following the company’s motto, “Quality Without Compromise.”
Presenting a program about the company, and giving away bags and bags of samples, were Debbie Rivest, District Sales Manager, and Jim Terrell, Area Sales Manager. Sun Laker Sandi Fetterman won the raffle prize, and walked away with a large package of See’s Candy products.
Club member Maureen Keeney has been in charge of candy sales for the last six years, and has turned over the job to Janie Haughn and Sharon Machado for the rest of this year.
The Garden Club is Sun Lakes’ most philanthropic club.
Besides charitable donations to local entities from the candy sales, the Club has donated thousands of dollars to the U.S. Forest service to plant trees in the San Bernardino and San Jacinto reforesting programs.
Of all national forests in the entire United States, one in five are in California. The Garden Club also coordinates donations with the Forest Service to plant trees to honor specific individuals.
“Such a donation makes a great Christmas gift,” said Program Chairperson Carolyn Casperson. To arrange for such a gift, contact Carolyn at 769-9888 or car3sun@gmail.com.
The Garden Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the MCH ballroom. For membership information, contact Sherry Case at (951) 533-3584.
