At its November meeting, the Garden Club welcomed guest speaker David Grinnell, Treasurer and Assistant Historian for the California chapter of the descendants of the Mayflower Society.
He was accompanied by his assistant Victor Ranieri, who created a very interesting slide presentation about the Mayflower float that will be featured in this year’s Rose Parade in Pasadena on January 1.
Grinnell proudly traces his roots directly back to 21 Mayflower passengers, as well as 32 patriots of the Revolutionary War.
Through those ancestors, his family has a direct link to John Alden and Priscilla Mullins, and deeper links to Lady Godiva and William the Conquerer.
The General Society of Mayflower Descendants—commonly called the Mayflower Society—is a hereditary organization of individuals who can document their descent from one or more of the 102 passengers who arrived on the Mayflower in 1620 at what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts.
A primary goal of the Society is to educate the public about the role of the Pilgrims in the early history of what would later become the United States of America.
There are Mayflower societies in all 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.
Today, it is estimated that up to tens of millions of Americans have at least one ancestor who was among this group of early settlers.
Persons able to document their descent from one or more of the Mayflower Pilgrims are eligible to apply for membership in the Mayflower Society.
The New York chapter of Mayflower Descendants was organized in December, 1894, and officially began one year later.
It was the first organized chapter, and the National Society linking state chapters was formed in 1897.
The slideshow detailed the creation of the January’s Mayflower float, beginning with the plucking of the petals in which a group of Sun Lakers participated.
Today, California has the second largest chapter of the Society, after Massachusetts.
Pam Mikkelsen and Bob Henderson are both descended from William Bradford, who was a signatory to the Mayflower Compact.
Bradford went on to serve as Governor of the Plymouth Colony intermittently for about 30 years between 1621 and 1657.
The year 2020 is the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower, and it will be celebrated all year long.
The theme of the Rose Parade is “Power of Hope,” and the float itself is named “The Voyage of Hope.”
Everything on the float will be made of live flowers. Some members of the Society will be riding on the float, and some will be walking beside it.
For more information, see camayflower.org.
The Garden Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the MCH ballroom.
For membership information, contact Sherry Case at 951-533-3584.
