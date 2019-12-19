The Garden Club installed its new officers for 2020 at a meeting in December.
Past-President Mary Ruygrok officiated, re-installing President Pam Mikkelsen, and welcoming Vice President Sue Howie, Secretary Diana Smith, and Treasurer Barbara Elness to the Board.
Howie introduced the program for the holiday meeting, telling stories and legends about the poinsettia, known for its beautiful Star of Bethlehem-shaped red blossoms.
“This lovely flower, native to Mexico, usually only blooms in winter,” explained Howie. “It was made famous in a Christmas story called ‘Pepita,’ she continued, “about a poor peasant girl who collected a bouquet of weeds to give to the Christ child on Christmas Eve. The weeds suddenly burst into bloom, and were called a Christmas miracle.”
The flower was named for Mexican Ambassador Joel Robert Poinsett, who “discovered” it in Mexico, and brought it home to the United States. It was renamed poinsettia in his honor in 1836, and December 12 was officially designated as “National Poinsettia Day.”
The Garden Club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the MCH ballroom.
For membership information, contact Sherry Case at (951) 533-3584.
