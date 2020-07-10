Fun with fundraising

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 11 and get ready for a one day Charity Event.
As we all know, this year’s Charity Week was canceled.
But the needs of the charities which we support have actually grown in this time of need for so many.
A number of residents have expressed concern for these charities and the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust has listened.
Through the generous donations of the Sun Lakes community the Trust has already raised several thousands of dollars.
But now they want you to have a little fun as well! So, they are planning “A Day of Fun and Fundraising”, with all of the proceeds going to nearly two dozen local charities.
On October 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you are invited to join your friends and neighbors for an all-day event full of fun and entertainment.
The day will start with a Putting Contest at 9 a.m., followed by lunch and the Helicopter Ball Drop at 11:30.
Then enjoy an afternoon of free, live entertainment with “Music on the Driving Range” provided by our own talented musicians.
You’ll want to bring plenty of cash to purchase tickets for lunch and of course, the Charity Bar which will be open all day!
There will also be raffle tickets on sale for many beautiful baskets to be given away throughout the day - as well as the regular Charity Raffle with cash prizes and this year a Grand Prize!
Watch your mailbox for Helicopter Ball Drop Tickets and Charity Raffle Tickets for purchase.
Your packet should arrive within a few weeks.
Just follow the directions included for your chance to win!
You may use the envelope provided to mail the ticket stubs along with your check or drop it into the box labeled Charity Week in the Main Clubhouse Lobby.
Helicopter Tickets must be received no later than Oct. 5, and raffle tickets no later than Oct.10.
You do not need to be present to win these prizes.
The entire event will be held outside (weather permitting) and is subject to cancellation.
Watch Lifestyles and the Sun Lakes Life newspaper for more details in the coming weeks.
Information is also available on the Sun Lakes website and Facebook page, as well as Good Day Sun Lakes.
Sun Lakes Charitable Trust is excited to offer everyone this Day of Fun and Fundraising to help raise money for local non-profit organizations.
If you have any questions, or would like to make a donation at any time, please call Beverly Simmons; (909) 996-8569.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.